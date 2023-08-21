Want to eradicate poverty: Ghulam Nabi Azad

PTI

Srinagar, August 20

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said he would work to eradicate unemployment and poverty from J&K if his party formed the government in the UT.

Azad said he won’t promise jobs for all educated youth but would create livelihood opportunities for them. “Poverty and unemployment have increased. I also want to bring the law again that will give back land to landless people,” the former CM said at a public meeting in Dooru area of Anantnag district.

“There are three types of unemployed — educated, skilled and unskilled. All three are looking for work. We will create opportunities of livelihood. I am not promising jobs to all educated people as that would leave nothing for development, healthcare and social welfare works,” he added.

Azad said during his time as the J&K CM between 2005 and 2008, he made a Tulip Garden which was being visited by lakhs of tourists these days. “I have many more schemes that will add three to four new tourist places to each district. These schemes were ready in 2008 and I was preparing to announce them in that year but I could not. Those schemes are still with me and I will implement them. It will help reduce the unemployment in J&K,” he said.

