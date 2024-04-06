Waqf Board chairperson assesses Eid arrangements

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 5

Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi, today visited Hazratbal Shrine to assess the arrangements for forthcoming Eid festivities.

Andrabi also visited the shrines of Dastgir Sahib and Syed Yaqoob Sahib Sonwar, where she inspected the facilities provided for worshippers during festival prayers. She said there had been successful completion of the ambitious project involving the installation of fresh matting at Hazratbal and other significant shrines across J&K.

She said this was first instance where such a project was entirely funded and executed by the Waqf Board itself. Andrabi said the Board was committed to enhancing the serene and hospitable ambience of religious sites across J&K during festivals. Andrabi said she would make efforts to ensure convenience and comfort for worshippers.

