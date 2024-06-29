War against terror can’t be won without J&K Police: DGP

PTI

Kathua/Jammu, June 28

Describing the Jammu and Kashmir Police as a sword in the fight against terror, its chief RR Swain on Friday said no war against a terror ecosystem could be won without the police.

Pointing to a series of recent terror attacks in the Union Territory, the DGP said terrorists can neither defeat the force nor diminish its resolve. He made the remarks at an event organised to regularise nine special police officers to the rank of constables, recognising their contributions in eliminating two terrorists in the Hiranagar border belt of Kathua district.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Police is like a sword against the terror ecosystem. If this sword, which belongs to the people, is not properly maintained, victory in this war against terrorism cannot be achieved,” Swain said.

He said the Union Government had also realised the importance of the police and was working to support them accordingly.

Two terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed while a civilian was injured in an encounter between security forces and militants in Saida Sukhal village in Kathua’s Hiranagar area near the International Border on June 12. The DGP said while terrorists may inflict some harm, they cannot defeat the police forces and their resolve.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Kathua