Wasim Sadiq Nargal to be 1st Jammu Muslim as J&K and Ladakh High Court judge

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 31

Senior advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal is likely to be appointed as a judge of J&K and Ladakh High Court as the Centre is believed to have cleared his name for the post.

Reports suggested that the name of Nargal, who belongs to Jammu, was recommended by the Supreme Court’s Collegium in 2018 and then in 2019 and again in 2021 but the government kept it pending. The government sends back the recommendations of the Collegium that it finds unsuitable.

He will be the first Muslim from Jammu to become a judge in the HC.

Nargal was appointed as Senior Additional Advocate General of the J&K government from February 2017 to June 2018. Earlier, he was made Additional Advocate General in September 2015 but resigned in November 2016. He represented the Department of Home, J&K, during both the stints in the Jammu wing of the HC.

He also represents the University of Jammu and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) as the Standing Counsel. Nargal has an experience of over 31 years.