Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 30

As a fresh spell of snowfall hit Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen engaging in a snow fight with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party workers and others looked on and cheered for the siblings on the concluding day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Yatra campsite in Srinagar on Monday.

Along with his trademark white T-shirt, Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing a half-jacket as Kashmir Valley continued to experience snowfall.

On Monday morning, Rahul Gandhi unfurled the Tricolour at the Yatra’s campsite at Cheshma Shahi in Srinagar. Following this, Rahul along with Priyanka reached the party headquarters at Maulana Azad Road. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the national flag at the party office, where a memorial for the Yatra has also been put up.

Despite the continuing snowfall senior local leaders, Dr Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attended the rally.

Speaking at the rally, Rahul Gandhi said he was warned that he might be attacked in Kashmir, but the people here did not give him hand grenades, but hearts full of love.

जम्मू कश्मीर में प्रशासन ने कहा कि अगर आप पैदल चलेंगे तो आप पर ग्रेनेड फेंका जाएगा।



तो मैंने सोचा क्यों न मुझसे नफरत करने वालों को एक मौका दूं, ताकि वे मेरी सफेद टी-शर्ट का रंग लाल कर सकें।



लेकिन जम्‍मू कश्‍मीर में मुझे ग्रेनेड नहीं, दिल खोलकर प्यार मिला।



: @RahulGandhi जी pic.twitter.com/ZTQVmmE8ek — Congress (@INCIndia) January 30, 2023

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra started from the southern tip of the country on September 7 and ended on January 30 in Srinagar, after covering 3,970 km in 12 states, and two Union territories.

