Water shortage, power cuts irk Doda residents

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 1

Residents of Doda district complained to the authorities about drinking water shortage, electricity cuts, inadequate school infrastructure and road connectivity issue during an outreach programme by the administration.

An official spokesperson informed that in order to understand and address the public’s issues, the district administration organised a public outreach programme in various parts of the district. “During these events, local residents had the opportunity to voice their genuine concerns, which were then brought to the attention of the relevant government departments for prompt resolution,” he said.

Some of the most prominent concerns raised during the outreach programme included issues related to water supply, electricity supply, installation of electric poles, upgrading of transformers, school infrastructure, road connectivity, healthcare centres, and more.

Not only the general public but also sarpanchs, panches, and Block Development Council (BDC) representatives participated in these discussions. The outreach programme was held at different locations of Doda district which was led by senior officials of district administration.

Meanwhile, in Udhampur district, DC Saloni Rai discussed the winter preparedness. The meeting delved into various essential aspects of winter preparedness, such as road clearance in snow-bound areas, ensuring smooth traffic flow on NH, stocking and availability of ration items, ensuring regular power supply and plans for other essential services.

