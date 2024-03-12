Water to be released in canals of Jammu province from March 15

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 11

The J&K government has decided to release water in all major canals of Jammu province from March 15 to facilitate the farmers. “Water of Main Ranbir Canal, New Partap Canal, Kathua Canal and other Canals of Jammu province shall be released from 15th of March 2024,” a communiqué stated.

All the concerned superintending engineers and executive engineers have been directed to plan their activities to ensure completion of the ongoing works well before the recharging of canal.

The executive engineers of Irrigation Division No. I Jammu, Irrigation Division No. II Jammu, Irrigation Division, Akhnoor, and Irrigation Division, Kathua, have been directed to constitute teams which shall move along with water in the canal/distribution network during the opening as it reaches their jurisdiction to ensure safe passage of water up to tail end.

#Jammu #Kathua