Wave of anxiety in J-K over attempt to manipulate electoral rolls: Gupkar alliance

MY Tarigami, CPI(M )leader and PAGD spokesperson. File photo



PTI

Srinagar, October 15

Alleging an attempt of manipulation of the electoral rolls in the name of revision, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Saturday said it has created a wave of anxiety across Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to the people and political parties to raise their voice against it.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the alliance here, PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami referred to the Jammu Administration’s now-withdrawn order authorising Tehsildars (revenue officials) to issue certificates of residence to those residing in the Winter Capital for more than a year to enable their registration as voters.

He asked, “What was the need?”

“The process was started in the name of delimitation...but the attempt of manipulation in the name of revision of electoral rolls has created a wave of anxiety among the people in Jammu as well as in Kashmir,” he said.

First, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer said about 25 lakh new voters will be added and even non-locals can register themselves as voters in the Union Territory, but a few days later, the government clarified it was a disinformation created by the media, Tarigami said.

“Then, at an all-party meet, the Lieutenant Governor said it is a wrong perception. If it was wrong perception then, what is it now? A Deputy Commissioner from Jammu comes out with an order,” he said The order was subsequently withdrawn.

Though no reason was specified for the withdrawal of the order, the step followed an outrage by almost all prominent political parties in Jammu and Kashmir except the BJP.

“The order stands withdrawn,” a senior official told PTI on Thursday.

On Tuesday, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa, issued the order on electoral rolls after taking serious note of some eligible voters facing hardships in registration as voters for non-availability of required documents.

The PAGD spokesman appealed to the people of the country, the Election Commission and those people who think it is necessary to keep the democracy alive to read the order and understand its implications.

“We do not know who violates the electoral process and who tramples the authority of the Election Commission? We do not know on whose directions is this being done? We are not told why it is being done? But, next day, the press is told verbally that it has been revoked...Except the BJP, all the parties have termed it a murder of democratic rights,” he said.

Tarigami appealed to the people and parties to raise their voice and seek their rights within the ambit of the Constitution.

Tarigami said the meeting chaired by PAGD president Farooq Abdullah took a review of the present political situation.

“Since the assault on our constitutional rights and they were taken away, the situation is miserable and even the breathing space has been choked,” he alleged, referring to the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to revoke Article 370 which gave a special status to J-K.

However, the alliance spokesperson expressed hope that the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will unite for their rights.

“How long will this continue? We believe in the power of the people in the country, on the democratic powers and most importantly in the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh who, we are hopeful as well as sure, that they will unitedly raise their voice so that this black-stain is erased and our rights are restored,” he said.

Tarigami said J-K’s constitutional position as it existed on August 4, 2019, was not only for the people of Kashmir, but for the people of Jammu, Leh and Kargil as well.

“It was not just for Muslims, but all communities be it Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, or Buddhists. That bond of relationship was taken away. It is our loss, the loss of our future generations. This is not just an election process, but a question of our future,” he said.

He said Article 370 was not a gift to the people of J-K, but their constitutional right, and accused the BJP government of distorting the history.

“Regretfully, the prime minister recently presented the history in such a manner which not only is inappropriate, but contrary to the facts as well. A historical process of integration after the independence is being distorted. We want to remind the people of the country that we have not got Article 370 as a gift.

“We have got constitutional rights, not because of one person, but from a constitutional body which laid the basis of the democracy, constitution order which is called as the constituent assembly,” he said.

Appealing the people to remain united, Tarigami said “We want the guarantees laid down in our Constitution (to be restored) and the decisions of August 5, 2019 revoked”.

“If they (Centre) do it now, then it will be better for the country as well J-K, but tomorrow or later, they will have to do it,” he said, adding it is necessary to save the Constitution and the democracy in the country.

On the government’s decision to allow sale of beer and other ready to drink beverages in department stores, the CPI(M) leader asked if J-K was being converted into the “Gujrat model”, then why is the sale of liquor being allowed freely.

“You are referring to the Gujarat model in the country, but it is not allowed there. Why did you choose J-K for this evil?” he asked.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J-K LG Manoj Sinha to stand on their assurances on reviewing the cases of jailed Kashmiri youths.

