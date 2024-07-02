We hope NDA constituents rethink implementation: Omar Abdullah

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, July 1

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said that he is hopeful that ruling National Democratic Alliance constituents would “rethink” about the implementation of three new criminal laws in the country.

“We would hope that the NDA members will rethink these laws. After all, these are human-made laws and these can be changed. There should be a review on this,” he said.

The senior NC leader said the party has expressed “apprehensions about these laws right from the start” and “problem lies in the way the laws are used.”

He said that as the laws are being implemented from Monday, “it has much more room for misuse than the earlier laws.”

He further said the Prime Minister has stated that Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, and after the new government will be formed, “we will find out where these laws are implemented.”

