Weapons dropped by Pak drone seized; two arrested

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 30

The police have seized arms and ammunition, dropped by a drone from Pakistan, in Baspur Bangla of RS Pura. Two overground workers—Chander Bose, a resident of Doda district, and Shamsher Singh of Jammu—have been arrested. Among the seized weapons are four pistols, eight magazines and 47 bullets.

Terror group’s name not revealed The police said two arrested men—Chander Bose of Doda and Shamsher Singh of Jammu—besides their handler, who is in Europe, had been working for a terror group.

Officials didn’t reveal information about that terror organisation, claiming the case was under investigation.

The arms were dropped on the intervening night of October 27 and 28. How overground workers were nailed The movement of vehicles towards that area where the drone had dropped the weapons was scrutinised. One of the drivers, Chander Bose, spilled the beans during interrogation.

Chander further disclosed that he had been working at the behest of one Shamsher Singh, a resident of Camp Gole Gujral.

The arms were dropped on the intervening night of October 27 and 28. The police have also come across the involvement of one Balvinder, a resident of Jammu, who is now settled in Europe. The police said all of them had been working for a terror group, but didn’t reveal the name of that organisation.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said that on the intervening night of October 27 and 28, a suspicious drone movement was observed in Baspur Bangla. “Since the area is close to the fence, the information was shared with all the police stations and a team was formed to ascertain if the drone had dropped anything. The technical surveillance unit was also put on the job,” the ADGP said.

All the vehicles which had crossed the police checkpoints around that time were scrutinised. CCTV footage of the place and the roads leading to the area were thoroughly checked. “On the basis of the analysis, the police team of RS Pura picked up a few suspects for questioning regarding their movement in the border belt at that time. One of them was Chander Bose who could not give any satisfactory reply regarding his movement towards the border area,” the ADGP informed.

Bose admitted that he had visited that area to receive a consignment of weapons dropped by the drone. He further disclosed that he had been working at the behest of one Shamsher Singh, a resident of Camp Gole Gujral, Jammu, who too was arrested.

Both were in touch with Balvinder in Europe. “All of them have been working for a banned terrorist organisation. Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers in Pakistan,” the ADGP informed.

An FIR has been lodged at RS Pura. This is the fourth seizure made from drone droppings by the Jammu police this year.