Weather improves, but key Jammu and Kashmir roads still closed

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 1

Following a bout of rain and snowfall that prompted precautionary road closures, the weather in J&K showed signs of improvement on Friday. The meteorological office predicts dry conditions to persist in the coming days.

At the same time, a low-intensity avalanche warning has been issued for Kupwara district. The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority emphasised that residents in these areas should exercise caution and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas till further notice. “Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur 2,800 metres above sea level over Kupwara district in the next 24 hours,” the JKDMA stated.

Despite the improved weather, several key roads were closed due to accumulated snow. The Mughal road, connecting south Kashmir’s Shopian district with Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu division, and the strategic Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road to Zojila pass in Ladakh were both inaccessible for vehicular traffic for the second consecutive day.

