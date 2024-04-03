Weaving bamboo baskets to eke out a living

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 2

Artisans belonging to a village in Udhampur have still kept the art of making bamboo baskets alive. Over fifty families in Dhandal West village have preserved the art of bamboo basket weaving for generations.

They are earning a living by making bamboo baskets and selling them in open market. Their ancestors, with a keen eye for practicality and a love for nature, started this tradition that serves as the sole source of income for these families today.

These skilled artisans, young and old, transform ordinary bamboo stalks into utilitarian baskets using techniques passed down through generations. The rhythmic clatter of bamboo strips against each other fills the air as they weave their magic.

Bachitar Ram, a local, says the craft has been passed on through generations and this is what they know. “We learned it from our fathers, who learned it from theirs. It’s in our blood,” he added. The entire village is involved in basket making, with more than 50 families engaged in the business.

Darshan Kumar, a basket weaver from the village, says “We are engaged in making bamboo baskets and earn our livelihood through this skill.”

Kumar said the locals have not sought any help from the government but they may take loans in future to expand the business to other parts of J&K. He said that each family earns more than Rs 10,000 monthly by making these baskets.

