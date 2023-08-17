West Bengal man arrested with stolen pistol in J-K’s Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, August 17

A man from West Bengal was arrested on Thursday with a pistol that he had stolen from a house here, police said.

Lokesh Kumar, a native of West Bengal’s Alipurduar, who is currently living in Elahi Bagh Soura area was arrested at a joint naka at Regal Chowk in the early hours of the day, Srinagar police said on X, formerly Twitter.

According to a police source, Kumar had stolen the licensed pistol earlier in the night from a house in Srinagar.

An FIR has been registered at Kothibagh police station, they added.

