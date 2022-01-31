Wet spell likely in Kashmir this week

PTI

Srinagar, January 30

The Meteorological Department has said there is a possibility of rain or snow at scattered places on Monday. After that, there were chances of a wet spell from February 2 to 4 as well, it said.

A day after some improvement, the temperature decreased at most places in the Valley on Saturday night. The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir went down and settled below the freezing point, officials said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of -2.3°Celsius – down from -1°C the previous night. The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of -7.4°C – marginally up from -7.5°C the previous night. Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of -7°C – down from -2.8°C the previous night, they said.

The officials said Qazigund recorded the minimum of -3.2°C, while the south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of -2.8°C. The minimum temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of -2.4°C.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ which began on December 21 last year. The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall. —