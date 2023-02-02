What is ‘perfume IED’, the first such bomb recovered by police in J-K

Chandigarh, February 2
At first sight, it looks like a harmless perfume bottle. Inside, it is anything but fragrant. On Thursday, J&K police said they have arrested a government school teacher-turned Lashkar-e-Toiba-terrorist with an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted in a perfume bottle.
The arrested terrorist, Arif, was allegedly involved in carrying out multiple blasts, including one in a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims.
Talking about ‘perfume IED’, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said this is the first such IED recovered by the police. The DGP said the IED would blast if an attempt is made to press or open it.
A special team of experts is inspecting the device, which could have been activated by pressing the spray button, Singh added.
The arrest follows investigations in the recent twin blast case at Narwal in Jammu. The twin explosions at Narwal on January 21 left nine people injured.
