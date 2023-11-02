When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, November 1

Exactly 75 years ago this day, a decisive battle was fought to save Ladakh from Pakistani militia. On the icy slopes of Zoji La, an 11,553 feet high pass, the Indian Army drove tanks through snow to push back the Pakistanis and went on to capture Ladakh.

The Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir had signed the Instrument of Accession in October 1947, allowing the Indian troops to land in his territory. Pitched battles were fought in the Valley and westwards. However, Zoji La, which connects the Kashmir valley with Ladakh, had been captured by the Pakistanis.

The book ‘History of Operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 1947-48’ produced in 1987 by the History Division of the Ministry of Defence, says, “By October 1948, two well-planned attacks on Zoji La had failed…. Time was running out. Difficulties and dangers of Zoji La operation were obvious. The alternative of leaving the whole of Ladakh to its fate was unacceptable, both politically and strategically.”

It was a bold step by then Army Chief General KS Thimayya to use tanks. Never before had tanks been used at such high altitude by any army. Whether the engines and lubricating system would function at that height and in such cold weather could not be predicted.

Several of the bridges were not strong enough to take the weight of tanks. So, the Army removed the tank turrets and transported these separately to reduce the weight as well as to camouflage the movement. On the ground, there was no track fit for tanks from Baltal to Zoji La. “Army engineers put in superhuman efforts. The track was completed by October 15, 1948,” says the book.

The plan for the crucial attack—Operation Bison—was issued by Brig KL Atal on October 14. “He had under his command 5 Maratha, 1/5 RGR, 1 Patiala and 4 Rajput. The artillery units were 30 Field Battery, 51 Field Battery and the Jammu and Kashmir Mountain Battery. Importantly, the 7 Cavalry under Lt Col Rajinder Singh (known as “Sparrow”) was the armoured force,” it says.

The attack on Zoji La was to begin on October 20, but heavy snowfall forced a postponement till October 25 and then further till October 29. Snow on the newly created track made it slippery for movement. “Finally, on November 1, Brigadier Atal was clearly told that if it could not begin on November 1, the attack would have to be abandoned,” the book mentions.

The dawn on November 1 had heavy grey clouds overhead with light snowfall. At 10.30 am, the artillery barrage began and the tanks of 7 Cavalry moved forward. Though the Pakistani positions opened fire, the direct firepower of the tanks was matchless. Zoji La had been captured and by the afternoon, the Army troops reached Gumri plains in the east of the pass. The next day, Drass was secured too.

Today at Gumri, the 8th Mountain Division of the Army paid tributes to mark the platinum jubilee of the attack. Major General Sachin Malik, commander of the Division, laid a wreath and a bust of General KS Thimayya was unveiled.

