White Knight Corps flags off cycling expedition

Jammu: The Army’s White Knight Corps on Sunday flagged off a cycling expedition in Jammu to commemorate its golden jubilee. It was flagged off from Nagrota Military Station by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps. The rally will cover 700 km across Jammu region, including Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, etc., over 12 days. PTI

Oral health awareness camp organised at central jail

Srinagar: The Prison Department on Sunday conducted an oral health awareness camp at the central jail here on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, officials said. The camp was organised under the mission 'Reaching the Unreached'. Medical and para-medical staff posted in the jail were also provided inputs and training to enhance their knowledge.

