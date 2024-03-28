White Knight Corps GOC reviews training of sub-inspectors, DSPs

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 27

As 989 J&K police sub-inspector (SI) trainees and 62 DSP probationers underwent intense and rigorous counter-terror training at White Knight Corps Battle School, Bhalra, senior Army officers on Wednesday visited the centre.

Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, and Maj Gen Upkar Chander, GOC Delta Force, visited the elite training facility. After witnessing the live firing demo and counter-terror drills learnt by the trainee police officers at the battle school, he lauded the commitment and exuberance shown by the trainees and instructors alike.

He exhorted them to continue striving hard for professional excellence. He appreciated the White Knight Corps Battle School, Bhalra, for their professionalism, dedication and efforts in putting together a tailor-made training programme for the trainees. He said the training would result in enhanced collaboration between the two elite organisations through sharing and understanding each other's strengths, ethos, culture, values and best practices.

Sachdeva said the joint training initiative not only underscored the enduring partnership between the Dhruva Command and White Knight Corps with the police, but also reflected their shared long-term vision of a secure and prosperous J&K.

He also commended RR Swain, DGP police, for his leadership and foresight in taking the initiative of joint training of police at the White Knight Corps Battle School.

