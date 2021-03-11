Why ultras eye Samba for cross-border tunnels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

After detecting another cross-border tunnel in Samba this week, the BSF is stepping up its drills to detect such clandestine tunnels by increasing patrolling along the border and laying greater focus on intelligence gathering.

According to BSF sources, 10 tunnels running from the Pakistani side into India have been detected in Samba of J&K since 2020, out of which six had been completed while boring of the remaining four was still underway.

The longest tunnel was near the Bobiya border outpost spotted in January 2021, which was 400 feet long and had a 100 feet long subsidiary tunnel running alongside.

The Samba sector, BSF sources say, is favoured by Pakistan to bore tunnels for infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons, explosives and contraband for several reasons. “The national highway to Kashmir runs closest to the border in this sector, which makes communication convenient for infiltrators,” a senior BSF officer said. “The alignment of the border fence and its proximity to the border, as well as the terrain and soil composition of this area are other major factors,” he added.

The soil in this sector is clayey and hard, which holds up well when bored through. The area to the north towards Akhnoor is rocky and hilly, while other places towards the south have sandy and loose kind of composition. In Punjab, two rivers, Ravi and Sutlej have stretches that criss-cross the border.

Since tunneling has to be done in total secrecy, visibility also factors in. The undulating terrain in Samba generally tends to slope down towards the Indian side and at places is infested with dense vegetation.

“Vulnerable spots have been mapped out and are under increased surveillance. More patrolling is being sent out as it is only way at present to detect tunnels,” the officer said. Trials of sensors and ground penetration radars are also on in certain places.