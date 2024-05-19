Wild card candidate in Baramulla puts Omar, Sajad on sticky wicket

Naseer Ganai

Baramulla, May 18

With the media fascinated by the intensifying battle royale in the North Kashmir parliamentary constituency between former J&K CM Omar Abdullah and People’s Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone, a wild card entry quietly sneaked in and changed the complexion of the contest. The candidate is none other than the jailed Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as ‘Engineer Rashid’. Abrar Rashid, 23, campaigning for his father, is drawing crowds all over Baramulla, even in areas not traditional bastions of his father.

Political journey of ‘Engineer Rashid’ In 2008, Rashid was first elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from the Langate assembly constituency in Kupwara district. He was re-elected in 2014

In 2019, he contested Lok Sabha polls from the Baramulla constituency but lost to NC’s Mohammad Akbar Lone by a margin of nearly 30,000 votes

In the run-up to the abrogation of Article 370, Rashid was arrested and charged by the NIA under various sections of the UAPA

One such place is Watergam, a sleepy hamlet located along the highway to Kupwara, a North Kashmir border town. As soon as a lengthy procession of youth riding on bikes, load-carriers and vans halts, the villagers pour out into the streets to welcome them. They are eager to greet Abrar. In a gesture of hospitality and solidarity, the villagers offer them water and rice, while women shower the gathering with sweets, symbolising their support.

“My father has suffered but he has never compromised on his principles,” Abrar tells the crowd, which raises hands to support him. “I hope, you will avenge his illegal imprisonment.”

His appeal galvanises the crowd: A spirited young man suddenly rises and shouts: “Jail ka badla, vote sey.” The slogan strikes a chord with the local youth.

Abrar has been getting support in all places he is visiting. And this is creating a big headache for Omar and Lone, who didn’t expect Rashid to garner such grounswell of support and love. They have been forced to work extra hours to reach out to the people.

While Lone held a major public rally in Baramulla earlier this week, Abdullah continues with the mix of public rallies and long road shows. Abdullah even held a late-night roadshow, at Nowgam village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district to rally his supporters.

In the run-up to the abrogation of Article 370, Rashid, a two-time MLA from Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), was arrested and charged by the National Investigation Agency under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The NIA has accused Rashid of receiving money from Pakistan to fund separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Rashid has denied the charges.

With 23 candidates vying for the Baramulla seat and an electorate of 1.747 million voters, Rashid’s campaign has undeniably shaken the political landscape.

Controversies have been part of Rashid’s political career. He was beaten by the BJP leaders at the legislative assembly after holding a beef party. However, his campaign against the Indian Army for taking the local youth in his area for “bonded labour” has earned him support among a certain section of voters in Kashmir.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Omar Abdullah