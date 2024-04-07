Wildlife Dept issues advisory to avoid human-animal conflict

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

As incidents of wild animal attacks rise in Kashmir’s residential areas, the Wildlife Department has issued an advisory urging people to construct leopard-proof cattle sheds, restricting movement towards forests during evening and avoid chasing wild animals. It said the people should refrain from dumping kitchen waste near houses, and remove bushes and shrubs near the vicinity.

The wildlife department also asked the people to stop moving into the forest alone. It said the movement towards the forest during the evening and morning hours should be restricted as “it is a peak activity time of wild animals, particularly leopards. Don’t go near or chase the wild animals if sighted from a distance.”

The advisory said the livestock in the pastures inside forests should be attended to by at least three to four people. “Any type of bell or sound-producing device should be put around the neck of a few cattle,” it said.

The advisory called for avoiding dumping kitchen waste near houses and building concrete ‘leopard-proof’ cattle sheds. “Dumping kitchen waste invites dogs, which in turn invites leopards,” it said.

The wildlife department said the people living in the vicinity of forests should complete outside activities during day time only.

It said the bushes and shrubs near the vicinity of the houses should be removed. “Such vegetation clearance will increase the visibility and help the leopard keep away from the houses,” the wildlife department said. The advisory said the people should construct “leopard proof” cattle sheds using wooden material or concrete structures. “A pet dog in the house can also alarm the presence of predators in the vicinity of the houses,” it said.

The wildlife department suggested people not to make noises on spotting a leopard. “As such the wild animals feel insecure and can cause damage,” it said.

In the past 20 days two minors were killed by the leopard and one child was wounded.

