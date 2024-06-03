Wildlife Dept official injured in bear attack

IANS

Srinagar, June 2

A Wildlife Protection Department official was injured on Sunday in a bear attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Officials said that a Wildlife Protection Department official identified as Bashir Ahmad Bhat was attacked by a bear in Parigam village of Kulgam district on Sunday. “The injured official was shifted to a hospital for treatment. A search has been started in the area to ensure that the bear does not harm civilians before it is restored back to its natural habitat,” officials said. Man-animal conflict has been increasing in Kashmir over the last few years.

