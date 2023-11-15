Wildlife officials capture bear, cubs from village

Srinagar, November 14
Wildlife officials captured a bear and two cubs in Anderwan village of Ganderbal district on Tuesday.
The operation was initiated after locals spotted the bear in Anderwan and Giraj villages.
Responding promptly, wildlife officials captured the animals alive. Subsequently, the captured bear and cubs were transported to the protected environment of Dachigam National Park, a senior wildlife officer told The Tribune.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel
Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...
EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy
Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives
In Gaza, mass grave 'dug' to bury patients
Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...
4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe
44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized