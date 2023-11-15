Wildlife officials capture bear, cubs from village

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 14

Wildlife officials captured a bear and two cubs in Anderwan village of Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

The operation was initiated after locals spotted the bear in Anderwan and Giraj villages.

Responding promptly, wildlife officials captured the animals alive. Subsequently, the captured bear and cubs were transported to the protected environment of Dachigam National Park, a senior wildlife officer told The Tribune.

#Ganderbal #Kashmir #Srinagar