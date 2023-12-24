 Will abide by decision of INDIA alliance: Farooq Abdullah on seat sharing in Jammu and Kashmir : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Will abide by decision of INDIA alliance: Farooq Abdullah on seat sharing in Jammu and Kashmir

Will abide by decision of INDIA alliance: Farooq Abdullah on seat sharing in Jammu and Kashmir

Abdullah’s message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir is to remain poll-ready

Will abide by decision of INDIA alliance: Farooq Abdullah on seat sharing in Jammu and Kashmir

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah speaks during a book release function at Press Club in Jammu on Sunday. PTI Photo



PTI

Jammu, December 24

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said his party would abide by the decision of the INDIA alliance on seat sharing in Jammu and Kashmir for next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked why the government was not holding local bodies elections when it was claiming that peace had been restored in the Union Territory.

“We are part of the INDIA alliance and will abide by its decision,” the NC leader said while replying to a query on the sidelines of a book release function here.

He was asked about seat-sharing among parties in the Union Territory.

The NC and Peoples Democratic Party are among the regional parties from J-K that are part of the opposition bloc.

Abdullah said his message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir is to remain poll-ready.

“We were ready for panchayat, District Development Council and even municipality elections this year. Notice was issued, but was withdrawn within five days. Nobody knows what happened. The elections were deliberately delayed.”

“They are claiming normalcy, but could not hold an election. If an election can be held in Kargil, why was it not held in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Abdullah said his party supports setting up industries will benefit the people by creating jobs. These industries will be environment-friendly.

“We do not want industries which spread pollution… We want progress and also desire that Jammu and Kashmir moves forward. Our children are unemployed,” he said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Farooq Abdullah #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Power stolen to keep meter reading below 600 for ‘zero’ bill, state loses Rs 1,000 crore

2
Jalandhar

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

3
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

4
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

5
Sports

Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry

6
India

Major rejig in Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls; Priyanka removed as UP in-charge, Pilot gets key role in Chhattisgarh

7
J & K

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

8
Punjab

43,000 calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court rebukes delayed inquiry into Lawrence Bishnoi's in-custody interviews; orders FIR, SIT probe

10
India

‘Ill-founded’: India hits back at IMF’s criticism of debt, forex management

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry

Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry

Newly elected body appears to be in ‘complete control of for...

Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

Mohammad Shafi was shot inside mosque while giving call for ...

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

US Central Command describes the vessel as an Indian-flagged...

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Police struggle to regulate traffic

Army orders probe into deaths of 3 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Army orders probe into deaths of 3 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The three civilians were allegedly picked up by Army for que...


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day