Will abide by decision of INDIA alliance: Farooq Abdullah on seat sharing in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI

Jammu, December 24

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said his party would abide by the decision of the INDIA alliance on seat sharing in Jammu and Kashmir for next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked why the government was not holding local bodies elections when it was claiming that peace had been restored in the Union Territory.

“We are part of the INDIA alliance and will abide by its decision,” the NC leader said while replying to a query on the sidelines of a book release function here.

He was asked about seat-sharing among parties in the Union Territory.

The NC and Peoples Democratic Party are among the regional parties from J-K that are part of the opposition bloc.

Abdullah said his message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir is to remain poll-ready.

“We were ready for panchayat, District Development Council and even municipality elections this year. Notice was issued, but was withdrawn within five days. Nobody knows what happened. The elections were deliberately delayed.”

“They are claiming normalcy, but could not hold an election. If an election can be held in Kargil, why was it not held in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Abdullah said his party supports setting up industries will benefit the people by creating jobs. These industries will be environment-friendly.

“We do not want industries which spread pollution… We want progress and also desire that Jammu and Kashmir moves forward. Our children are unemployed,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Farooq Abdullah #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha