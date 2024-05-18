 Will continue movement till demands are met: Wangchuk : The Tribune India

  • J & K
Activist Sonam Wangchuk with leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance. File



PTI

Leh, May 17

In March this year, Leh, known for its breathtaking landscapes and monasteries, made headlines as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk led a 21-day fast in sub-zero temperatures seeking autonomy for Ladakh.

Thousands joined the Ramon Magsaysay Award winner whose life inspired actor Aamir Khan’s character Rancho in Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots.

About Sixth Schedule

  • The Sixth Schedule contains provisions related to the administration of tribal areas through autonomous district councils
  • The councils are granted autonomy on legislative, judicial and administrative matters and can make laws regarding land, forest, water and agriculture, etc

After ending his fast on March 26, Wangchuk began a sit-in which was called off on May 10 in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Though the government did not accede to the protesters’ demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, Wangchuk says the movement is anything but over. “On one hand, land is going to corporations and on the other hand, China is capturing thousands of square kilometres of it. People of the country need to understand our pain,” Wangchuk said.

“The Sixth Schedule is required to protect the mountains, glaciers and ecology. Though it is required in the whole country, mountains are ultra-sensitive. The use and throw philosophy of the present times, whether it is a plate or a river or a glacier... we don’t want it for Ladakh or the nation,” he said.

Wangchuk said locals were concerned that in the absence of safeguards, their land would be taken over by corporates and outsiders who might not respect the environment in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region.

“These glaciers are the source of water. This is Dev Bhoomi, you cannot pollute it,” he added. The Sixth Schedule contains provisions related to the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram through autonomous district councils (ADCs).

The ADCs are granted autonomy on legislative, judicial and administrative matters and can make laws regarding land, forest, water and agriculture, etc.

The climate activist said the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule would ensure that corporates have to ask the people before doing anything with the mountains and rampant development would be stopped.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Wangchuk was among those who had welcomed Ladakh getting the status of a Union territory. However, his view has changed now. “We supported the abrogation of Article 370 because Ladakh was reduced to being a district of J&K”.

“Ladakh wanted to be a state or Union Territory, which could not happen due to Article 370 as the Union Government could not do that. So people thought Ladakh would have its own existence now and it was welcomed,” he said. At the same time, there was concern regarding preservation of the environment and sensitive ecology of Ladakh, Wangchuk said.

“The government came forward and assured that they will protect us under the Sixth Schedule,” he said.

The BJP had also promised safeguards under the Sixth Schedule in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll and the 2020 Hill Development Council poll, he said. “First they went cold on the issue, then they went back on their word, so we had to... (launch) a stir,” he said. After almost 10 meetings, the government said “we can't give anything”, he claimed.

