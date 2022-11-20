Will fight next Assembly elections, says Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, November 19
Having already announced his decision to step down as president of the National Conference, former CM Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said he would contest the next Assembly elections.
Farooq said he was not escaping the responsibility and would continue to work to strengthen the party.
He spoke to mediapersons on the sidelines of a function organised to welcome new party entrants. Several prominent political activists, including Gurjeet Sharma from Nagrota, joined the party his presence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince
India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...
Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak
Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali