Will fight next Assembly elections, says Farooq Abdullah

PTI

Jammu, November 19

Having already announced his decision to step down as president of the National Conference, former CM Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said he would contest the next Assembly elections.

Farooq said he was not escaping the responsibility and would continue to work to strengthen the party.

He spoke to mediapersons on the sidelines of a function organised to welcome new party entrants. Several prominent political activists, including Gurjeet Sharma from Nagrota, joined the party his presence.