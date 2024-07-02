Will free criminal justice system from colonial-era mindset: L-G

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, July 1

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the three new criminal laws implemented in the country today will ensure justice and equality for all.

“Commencement of three new laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — break the centuries-old shackles of colonial legacy. These new laws will ensure justice and equality for all, moving away from the repressive colonial framework,” Sinha said at a function held at the Police Headquarters here.

Sinha said the new laws reflect a major shift towards a more humane and just system. “These laws, based on individual freedom and human rights, reflect a major shift towards a more humane and just system. The reforms, rooted in the principles of liberty and fraternity, are a testament to our commitment to protect the vulnerable and ensure justice for all,” Sinha said.

Highlighting the new provisions incorporated to suit contemporary times and technologies, the Lt Governor said the new criminal laws address the issues like terrorism, sedition and mob lynching, and ensure that our system is just, humane and future-ready.

By incorporating technological advancements, the new laws will enhance the efficiency and transparency of our justice system. This includes the use of digital tools for evidence collection, case management and communication among the five pillars of criminal justice system, Sinha said.

He underlined the need to remain vigilant against the potential misuse of technology, which could undermine the very justice which is being aimed to be upheld. He also spoke on the substantial investment in infrastructure and training required with the integration of forensic technology and digital procedures.

“It is imperative to build robust systems that create a firewall against criminals, protect our citizens and foster peace and development,” the Lt Governor said.

He emphasised that all the stakeholders of the criminal justice system must nurture new laws collaboratively. “We embark on a journey towards a more just and fair society. These reforms uphold the rule of law, protect human rights and ensure justice. The major challenge of training our core personnel in all the verticals has been accomplished, including joint trainings.

“The J&K Police has been instrumental in training their core IOs, augmenting the material and human resources and adapting to the technological challenges and working on legal changes. Let’s work together to implement these changes, ensuring trust in a fair, transparent and just legal system,” the Lt Governor said.

Others who were present at the implementation ceremony of the new laws included Chief Justice J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and DGP RR Swain. (With PTI inputs)

