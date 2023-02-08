Will give apt response to any aggression along LAC: Army

Srinagar, February 7

The Army on Tuesday said it was ready to give a befitting response to any Chinese aggression in Ladakh, maintaining that the integrity of the country was being ensured through physical patrolling and technical means.

Addressing the Northern Command Investiture Ceremony here, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, also said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war had brought forth many lessons, such as employment of disruptive and dual use technologies. “On the LAC, our response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted and synergised action. Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of forces and a strong intent with complete synergy among the three services,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Army units involved in the Galwan clashes in Eastern Ladakh with the Chinese troops dominated the commendation and appreciation certificates handed out at the investiture ceremony, which was held in Kashmir for the first time since Independence.

Of the four Chief of the Army Staff appreciation certificates, three were awarded to units involved in Operation Snow Leopard, undertaken in the Ladakh sector after the Galwan clashes in June 2020.

Of the 49 GoC-in-C’s commendation certificates, 18 were given to units deployed in Ladakh while they also bagged nearly half of the 24 appreciation certificates.

The 6 Bihar unit was awarded the commendation certificate for its “unprecedented contribution” in pushing back the enemy in the Galwan Valley while 22 J&K Rifles got the certificate for foiling Chinese incursion in a hand-to-hand combat in Chushul sector.

He also said Kashmir had witnessed a concerning rise in narco-terrorism as Pakistan had been using this as a new tool in its proxy war in J&K. “The neighbouring country is sending drugs and weapons through drones in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric here. Security forces are alive to this trend and have already initiated counter-drone measures to curb the menace,” he said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi said the situation along the Line of Control had remained stable and the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan continued to sustain. — PTI

Honour for units involved in Galwan clashes