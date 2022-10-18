Will oppose voting right to 'outsiders', say J&K Opposition leaders

PTI

Jammu, October 17

A committee formed by Opposition parties against the inclusion of non-locals in the electoral rolls in J&K on Monday decided to hold protests to mobilise public support on the issue.

The panel, which included all the five constituents of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and several other political parties like the Congress and the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP), met here for the first time since it was constituted on October 8.

“After discussions, we have decided to go to the people and inform them about the dangers posed by the inclusion of non-locals as voters in J&K. Our protests on the roads will be peaceful and in accordance with our constitutional rights,” senior National Conference leader and MP Hasnain Masoodi said after the meeting at the residence of PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah.

Flanked by members of the committee including former minister Lal Singh of DSSP, Awami National Conference president Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, and former MP Sheikh Abdul Rehman, Masoodi said the final decision to start the public outreach programme would be taken after consultation with senior leaders.