Will push for statehood, 6th Schedule: Ladakh Ind candidate

PTI

Kargil, May 18

Amid a three-cornered fight in Ladakh, Independent candidate Mohammad Hanifa Jan said his focus remains on the demands such as safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and statehood raised with the Centre.

Leh’s vote split likely to benefit Hanifa Of the 1,84,000 voters in Ladakh, Kargil has around 95,000 voters, while Leh has around 89,000 voters, according to officials

With votes from Leh likely to split between Congress’ Namgyal and BJP’s Gyalson, Hanifa seems to have an advantage

Hanifa, who was an NC leader until recently, quit the party along with the entire Kargil unit to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Ladakh. While he belongs to Kargil, INDIA bloc’s Tsering Namgyal and BJP’s Tashi Gyalson are from Leh. It is believed that being the lone candidate from Kargil gives Hanifa an edge over the other two candidates.

For Hanifa, the focus remains on the four demands being raised by the Ladakhis — safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, statehood, job reservations and a separate public service commission. Two separate Lok Sabha seats for Kargil and Leh are also on his agenda. The Ladakh Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on May 20.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kargil #Ladakh #Leh