Will re-enact Roshni Act if voted to power, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Srinagar, February 23
Amidst the anti-encroachment drive in J&K to retrieve state land, veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that if his party is elected to power, it will bring back the Roshni Act under which the ownership rights were given to the occupants. He said the anti-encroachment drive should be stopped.
