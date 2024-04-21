Will reclaim ‘snatched’ rights, says Mehbooba

Srinagar, April 20
Stating that change is possible even in the darkest of times, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said she would strive to reclaim the “plundered rights of Jammu and Kashmir”.
The senior leader, who is contesting from the Anatnag-Rajouri constituency, said that the Central government had on August 5, 2019, abrogated Articles 370 and 35A, “downgrading” the state of J&K into two UTs. “I promise you that we will get back whatever was snatched away from us post August 5, 2019. However, it is imperative for us to remain vigilant and united in the face of adversity. We must not lose hope. History has shown that change is possible even in the darkest of times,” Mehbooba said.
In a series of roadshows across various hamlets of Pahalgham, Mehbooba rallied supporters, emphasising that the ongoing electoral battle transcends mere developmental issues, focusing instead on safeguarding the core identity and interests of J&K. She termed the PDP as torchbearer of truth and the protector of people’s interests in the region’s political landscape.
