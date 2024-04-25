Will rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandit to Valley with honour: Apni Party

Jammu, April 24

Apni Party candidate for Anantnag parliamentary seat, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, held an interaction with the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and assured the community members that he would fulfil their long-pending demands.

The interaction was held at Press Club Jammu by the general secretary of the party, Vijay Bakaya, in which many members of migrant community were present. During the meeting, the demands and concerns of the migrants were discussed in detail by the Apni Party leaders.

Promises not kept Other parties failed to fulfil the promises made with the KPs in the past three decades, depriving the community of their basic rights to get employment and safe return to the Valley. —Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Apni Party

Zaffar Iqbal Manhas alleged that the traditional parties exploited them as vote banks.

“These parties failed to fulfil the promises made with the KPs in the past three decades, depriving the community of their basic rights to get employment and safe return to the Valley,” he said.

Asserting the Kashmiri Pandits are the inseparable part and parcel of the Kashmiri society, he said that the Apni Party feels that the migrants would be provided a sense of security and confidence so that they could return to the Valley.

“We are committed to bridging the gap and bringing the two communities together. We want to rehabilitate the KPs back to the Valley with honour,” said Manhas.

