Will resolve issues through vote and voice, not guns: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, April 21

Appealing to people not to boycott polls this time, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti today said her party was an advocate of vote and voice, instead of guns and stones, which she said could not resolve the issues of Jammu and Kashmir.

The upcoming election, Mehbooba said, was a crucial platform to resist the erosion of Jammu and Kashmir’s identity and interests. The PDP chief called on voters to recognise the broader significance of their participation, beyond mere infrastructural promises.

Article 370 abrogation unacceptable Your vote will empower me to tell to Parliament that the decision to abrogate Article 370 is unacceptable to us and whatever has been snatched must be returned without further delay. —Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief

She urged workers of various political parties to support the PDP in elections, urging them to rise above partisan politics and fight for the safeguarding of the region’s identity and interests.

Addressing roadshows in Kokernag and adjacent areas, the PDP chief lamented the “tough” times faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the unjust incarceration of innocent youth.

Expressing disappointment over the reluctance of the National Conference (NC) to collaborate with her party in the electoral battle, Mehbooba emphasised the importance of solidarity in addressing the region’s adversities.

