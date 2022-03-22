Will restore darbar move if voted to power: Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has said that his party would restore the darbar move practice if voted to power in the Assembly elections. He also alleged that there was a loot of natural resources of J&K by the outsiders and he would “end the same”. OC
Debris cleared, traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway
Jammu: Traffic resumed on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway early on Monday after remaining suspended for over 15 hours due to a landslide in Ramban district. It was blocked by the landslide at Mehar near Ramban late on Sunday afternoon.
