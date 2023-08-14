Will struggle for land rights, jobs for locals, says Azad

Jammu, August 13
The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) will continue its political battle to secure jobs and land rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Sunday. The former CM of the erstwhile J&K state said the DPAP, if elected to power in the next Assembly elections, would focus on development and corruption-free governance.
“My aim of returning to J&K is attached with the socio-political emancipation of the common people. We will continue our political battle to secure jobs and land rights for locals,” Azad said.
He ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress on August 26, 2022, and launched the DPAP a month later in Jammu.
“Securing land and jobs for the locals is the primary agenda of my party. Therefore, the fight shall continue till we get a guarantee from the Central government,” he said at the conclusion of his 10-day tour of the Chenab valley, where he addressed a public rally at Chiralla in his hometown of Bhaderwah.
Azad said his dream was to politically and economically empower the people of the region.
