Will take up custodial deaths with Centre, says Farooq

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 29

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah today met the families of the three civilians who were killed allegedly in the Army custody after the Poonch terror attack. He said he would raise this issue in Parliament and would try to draw the attention of the government towards the incident.

BJP’s UT chief Ravinder Raina and Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali Khatana also met the families of the killed civilians. The leaders also met the injured who have been under treatment in different hospitals.

The three civilians hailed from Topi Peer village in Bafliaz of Poonch, who were taken away by soldiers for questioning. They were found dead later. A purported video in which they were seen being thrashed by soldiers later went viral on social media. Many other civilians picked up for questioning were admitted to Government Medical College in Rajouri and the Surankote hospital in Poonch.

Farooq Abdullah, who is on a two-day visit in the Pir Panjal region, visited the injured in Rajouri and demanded an impartial probe into the incident. Senior leader Mian Altaf Ahmad and Javed Rana accompanied him.

Farooq appealed to the government to take concrete and effective measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents of gross human rights violation.

Farooq raised concerns about the “consequences of mistreatment by troops”, stating that no country can prosper without civilian involvement. “You hit them and bleed them. Three people have been killed. Will such acts make our country strong? People change their faith in system if they are faced with such incidents. This is a dangerous trend for the country,” he warned. Quoting a Lieutenant General, Farooq emphasised the significance of public support in winning wars.

He reiterated his stance against terrorism, acknowledging the challenges posed by well-trained terrorists targeting officers in the police and the Army.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravinder Raina met the families of the three civilians. He also visited the Surankote hospital to meet the injured. Raina also met senior Army officers and discussed the security issue besides requesting for adequate compensation for the affected families. Raina said that harm done couldn’t be repaid at any cost. He said that the whole episode was heart-wrenching and the whole nation was in support of the residents of Topi Peer.

“Anybody found guilty will not be spared by the court of law,” he said.

MP Khatana also visited the families of the deceased and said the government had been taking appropriate action.

BJP leader Raina for apt compensation

