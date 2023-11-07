With no new projects, power pangs continue to haunt UT

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 6

J&K’s hydropower sector, a crucial source of electricity for the region, is facing significant challenges with Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL), a prominent player in the sector, disclosing that it has not commissioned any new project in recent times. This revelation has raised concerns about the region’s power generation capacity.

The CVPPPL, a joint venture of the NHPC (51%) and the JKSPDC (49%), was established in 2011 with the support of the J&K government and the Centre to harness the state’s vast hydropower potential.

Gap in demand, supply

According to the CVPPPL, three hydropower projects—Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Kiru (624 MW), and Kwar (540 MW)—are under construction and one—Kirthai-II (930 MW)—has been under clearance in Kishtwar

In response to a RTI query, the CVPPPL confirmed that no new power projects had been completed recently. Instead, they emphasised that three hydropower projects — Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Kiru (624 MW), and Kwar (540 MW) — were currently under construction and one — Kirthai-II (930 MW) — had been under clearance in Kishtwar. This has resulted in a lack of power generation during this period.

The CVPPPL further clarified that they had not undertaken any power project in the Kashmir division.

The CVPPPL has been entrusted with the construction of several projects on a ‘Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM)’ basis, with an aggregate installed capacity of 3,094 MW. However, there has been no addition to power generation capacity by the CVPPPL in recent times.

This situation has put significant pressure on the government’s finances as they have had to purchase power from external sources at higher costs, leading to a substantial imbalance between revenue and expenditure on power generation. The region, particularly Kashmir, is grappling with a severe power crisis, characterised by a significant deficit in the demand and supply of electricity. Currently, the power demand in Kashmir is 1,500 MW while the supply stands at only 900 MW.

Despite Kashmir’s vast potential to produce up to 20,000 megawatts (MW) of hydropower, only 3,263 MW are being generated. The government claimed to have initiated multiple projects to maximise water resource utilisation following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, handing over new power projects with a combined generation capacity of 4,136 MW to National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC).

