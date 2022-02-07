Withdrawn J&K posts to be readvertised

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 6

Two days after the UT government withdrew all the posts it had referred to the J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) prior to October 31, 2019, the administration today said all such vacancies would be referred again to the agencies for transparent recruitment.

As per an official communication, the recruitment will be fast-tracked as per the new domicile, reservation and recruitment rules, providing equal opportunity to all. “A free, fair and merit-based selection will be ensured quickly,” the official statement read.

New hiring rules The posts referred to the JKPSC and the JKSSB before October 31, 2019, have been withdrawn as new rules have come up with regard to recruitment, domicile and reservation since J&K got the UT status.

Government clarifies that only those posts have been withdrawn wherein selections haven’t been made and results not declared.

“It is important to note that the vacancies referred to the JKPSC and the JKSSB by various departments have remained stuck for long, since 2004 in some cases. Some of these posts could not have been advertised as they were against recruitment rules. Therefore, selection against these posts could not have been made. Withdrawing such posts was essential to ensure that they can be filled up as per rules in vogue, opening opportunities for J&K youth,” the official statement read.

Recruitment rules of various departments have been changed and updated after J&K became a Union Territory. The qualifications and experience required for a number of posts has been changed.

Since October 31, 2019, some posts have also been transferred to the UT of Ladakh. “Selection against posts transferred to Ladakh can no longer be made. Hence, withdrawal of these posts was essential,” the statement added.

"The recruitment against another 3,000 Class IV positions, which had been advertised recently, is being completed soon,” a spokesperson said. Several political groups and other organisations had condemned the withdrawal of vacancies and demanded a review of the decision.