Woman, daughter killed as boulder triggered by landslide hits house in J-K

Jammu, November 4
A woman and her minor daughter died on Friday after a boulder following a landslide hit their house in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
The incident took place in Dooner area of Baffliaz on DKG road at around 5.50am, they said.
The 48 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and the police along with locals immediately launched a rescue operation, they said.
According to officials, the boulder caused extensive damage to the house and four injured people were rushed to the sub district hospital in Surankote.
Naseem Akhter (35) and her daughter Rubina Kouser (12) succumbed to their injuries, they said.
Naseem's husband Mohammad Latief (40) was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Rajouri in a critical condition. The couple's son Basharat is recuperating, they added.
