Woman entrepreneur bakes a success story in Udhampur village

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 28

A woman entrepreneur in a village of Udhampur district has set an example in self-employment for others as she has started a bakery by availing a loan through a government scheme and employed five workers.

Shivangi Sharma, a B.Com graduate from Lehnu village in Tikri of Udhampur has successfully launched her bakery named “Shivangi Bakery Products”.

The bakery was financed through the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation Micro Food Processing Enterprise Scheme (PMFME), implemented by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

After learning about the finance scheme through a women self-help group, Shivangi decided to start her own bakery and give employment to the local youths.

Now, she encourages other women of her village to start their ventures so they become financially independent.

She was able to secure subsidy-backed loan of Rs 10 lakh from the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Shivangi’s says that her bakery provides her with livelihood and also generates employment. She says that she often tell other women of their area on how to avail loan through government schemes available for women entrepreneurs.

Shivangi’s success serves as an inspiring example of how education, determination, and government support can pave the way for women to become self-dependent entrepreneurs, contributing not only to their personal growth but also to the economic development of their communities.

Locals say that Shivangi’s success story is an inspiration for them as it shows that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

