Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Kashmir; only one newborn survives

Srinagar, October 23
A woman in north Kashmir gave birth to quadruplets in a hospital, though three of the infants could not survive due to being underweight, a health official said on Monday.
The woman in her late 30s (name withheld) of Keran in frontier district of Kupwara, was initially admitted to a local Public Health Centre with labour pains.
Recognizing the urgency of the situation, healthcare workers subsequently referred her to sub-district hospital Kupwara, where, under the care of a team of doctors, she delivered four babies in the wee hours of Monday.
Dr. Mohammad Shafi, Medical Superintendent of Kupwara, said it is difficult to have normal deliveries in such rare pregnancies and underscored the need for precise and thorough assessments. “Fortunately, in this case, the woman didn’t require transfer to another hospital,” Shafi said.
Three of the newborns passed away shortly after birth, a close relative of the mother said. The fourth baby was subsequently transferred to SKIMS Srinagar for specialized care.
The relatives stressed the challenges faced by their community, situated at a height of approximately 8,000 feet from the main area of Keran, lacking adequate medical facilities and road connectivity.
They appealed to the district administration to provide essential healthcare facilities and improved road connectivity to alleviate the hardships faced by the local population.
