Woman held for husband’s murder

PTI

Srinagar, December 3

A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Baramulla district, officials said on Sunday.

“Police in Sopore have successfully cracked a murder case, leading to the swift arrest of two people involved in the heinous crime,” a police spokesman said.

He said Shaista, wife of Riyaz Ahmad Mir, lodged a complaint that her husband had gone missing after he left home at Bomai on the intervening night of November 30 and December 1.

“Following the complaint, a police party headed by Bomai SHO Bilal Khanday searched for him following which his body was found under mysterious circumstances near his house. The body was recovered from a sewage trench which was covered with a lid and was taken to the Sub District Hospital Sopore for the necessary medical procedures," the spokesman said.

He said it was evident that Mir was murdered. The spokesman said a case has been registered and medical formalities completed.

“During the course of investigation, several suspects, including the wife of Mir, were brought in for questioning. During questioning, Shaista confessed that she along with her lover, Waseem Akram Lone, killed her husband during night and hid his body in the trench.

“Moreover, accused Waseem Akram Lone was also arrested. He also confessed to his involvement in the crime,” the spokesman said.

