Woman killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in J-K's Kathua

Kathua/Jammu, April 7
A 41-year-old woman was killed and five people, including her husband, were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, a police official said.
The accident took place at Dayala Chak along Jammu-Pathankot highway apparently due to over-speeding by two passenger buses, the official said.
One of the buses hit two motorcycles before hitting the other bus, the official said, adding that four more private cars crashed with the buses at the scene.
Manjeet Kour, a resident of Panthkot, who was travelling on a motorcycle along with her husband, succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, the official said.
The condition of her husband was stated to be “critical”, the official said.
Four more persons, including two motorcyclists, were also injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital Kathua, the official said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Completely unprovoked’, says NIA on attack by unruly crowd during action in Bengal’s Bhupatinagar blast case
One NIA officer was injured and a vehicle was damaged on Sat...
AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case
Delhi CM and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal is in...
Vistara reduces flights by 10 per cent to stabilise operations amid pilot woes; cancellations mostly on domestic network
Earlier this week, many pilots called in sick forcing the ca...
Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged
The accident took place when brake of the diesel-filled tank...
AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The day-long fast is being observed against Arvind Kejriwal’...