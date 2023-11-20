Woman killed, six injured in Udhampur accident

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 19

A woman was killed and six others were left injured when two vehicles collided on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur on Sunday afternoon. Reports suggested that two vehicles — a cab and a private vehicle — collided head-on at Garnai on the highway. Passers-by helped the injured who were stuck in the vehicles and also informed the police, who reached the spot.

The injured were shifted to Government Medical College, Udhampur, where a woman, identified as Swarpa, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary of the hospital. The police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

