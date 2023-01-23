‘Women empowerment’ reigning theme of Republic Day tableaux

New Delhi, January 22
Colourful tableaux from Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, among other states and Union Territories, will roll down the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
“Nari Shakti” (women’s empowerment) is the theme for a majority of the tableaux.
Haryana will depict Kurukshetra, where Lord Krishna gave a sermon to Arjuna at the start of the Mahabharata. The tableau will show Lord Krishna serving as charioteer to Arjuna. Patterns on the sides of the trailer show various scenes from the Mahabharata.
In all, 23 tableaux — 17 from states and UTs, and six from ministries and departments — depicting India’s vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the ceremonial parade on January 26, Defence Ministry officials said on Sunday.
Ladakh will show case seventh-century Gandhara art-based rock-cut Buddha (Maitreya) statues of Mulbek. The three rock-cut Buddha statues in Kargil are the only statues in the world considered to be of the same genre as of the demolished statues of Bamiyan, Afghanistan.
Uttarakhand will display famous tourist destination of Jim Corbett National Park and Jageshwar Dham, a group of ancient 125 small and big temples in Almora district. J&K will showcase the Amarnath shrine and skiing at the world-famous tourist destination of Gulmarg.
A preview of the tableaux was held at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in Delhi Cannt today.
