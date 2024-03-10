Women take part in peace walk in Srinagar

ANI

Srinagar, March 9

To celebrate the remarkable progress in women’s empowerment over the last decade under the BJP regime, a vast number of women, representing diverse backgrounds, took part in a peace march at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

The event, coinciding with International Women’s Day, took place just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the saffron land, when he announced development projects worth thousands of crores for different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The women supporters had come out to thank the prime minister for “heralding an era of unprecedented upliftment and independence for Kashmiri women like never before”. They carried out ‘Gratitude Walk’ by wearing saffron ribbons.

The peace march led by Professor Himani Sood, Co-Founder of Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) started from the main entrance of Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) and walked through the roads of Srinagar. Calling Modi as their ‘Bhaijaan’, these women lauded government’s “bold and farsighted move” to revoke Article 370 in the Valley that has not only altered but transformed the development landscape completely.

“Various Central government schemes, offering numerous employment opportunities for the youth, have attracted increased investment across different sectors and provided a much-needed fillip to the otherwise insipid militancy-infested tourism landscape,” said the women at the peace march.

The event titled ‘Bukhatiyar Khwateen, Taqatwar Mulk: Modi Shukrana’ garnered massive support as women in large numbers participated in the peace march and vowed whole-hearted support and contribution for Viksit Bharat vision.

