Won’t contest Assembly elections, says Omar

PTI

Srinagar, June 10

NC leader Omar Abdullah on Monday ruled out the possibility of him contesting the forthcoming elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly but said he would be leading his party's campaign for the poll.

The former Chief Minister also said he would not humiliate himself by entering the legislature of a Union Territory (UT). On his defeat in the Lok Sabha election to jailed contestant Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, in Baramulla, Abdullah said in electoral politics, one has to be ready for a loss as well.

“If you set aside the fact that I lost, on the whole I think the NC has a lot to be satisfied for... as far as my own seat is concerned, how can I be anything but disappointed. But that is electoral politics for you. If you are not prepared to lose, you should not file your papers. I cannot say the result was on expected lines. But it is what it is,” he said. The NC leader said he would lead his party’s campaign for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“No. I am not contesting the Assembly elections. I will not fight a UT election. I am absolutely clear on that. I will help my party, I will lead the campaign, I will do whatever I have to for the NC. But I will not enter an assembly of a UT,” he said.

