Won't disengage employees, clarifies J&K administration amid protests

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 23

Amid massive protests by temporary employees against the J&K administration for issuing an advertisement for recruitment to the posts of Rehbar-e-Khel (physical education), Rehbar-e-Janglat (forest department) and National Youth Corps (NYC), the government today clarified that they wouldn’t be disengaged.

An official statement read, “This is to clarify that the government has no plan to disengage employees who are working under Rehbar-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat and NYC scheme.”

The temporary employees want the government to regularise their services. Meanwhile, political parties have extended their support to the protesters.

Senior AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh said, “The present regime not only snatched the livelihood of thousands of underemployed youth, but also gave the deadliest blow to their self-esteem. This use-and-throw policy is highly unjustifiable and shall be fought tooth and nail.”

AAP’s J&K youth vice president Raqeeq Ahmed Khan accused the bureaucracy of misleading Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the daily wagers of the Rehbar-e-Janglat, Rehbar-e-Khel and NYCs.

National Conference’s Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said disengaging employees was unethical and undemocratic.

The Congress, while alleging that several anti-youth decisions had been taken by the UT administration post August 5, 2019, sought framing of a time-bound regularisation policy for contractual, ad hoc, daily wagers, casual workers and other temporary employees.