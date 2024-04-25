Won’t form alliance for Lok Sabha election, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 24

Chairman, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, today said that the party would not form alliances with any other party for the Lok Sabha elections.

Instead, the DPAP will contest independently, Azad said. He said his party’s commitment to fielding young, fresh candidates who embody honesty and possess the potential to effectively represent their constituents in Parliament, echoing his own legacy of raising voices for the people.

“I am Azad, I stand independent. My departure from the Congress was a result of leadership failure. Any praise from the Prime Minister in Parliament reflects solely on my work and honesty, devoid of affiliations. Our slate of Lok Sabha candidates predominantly comprises young, untainted faces. My vision is to empower the youth, who possess the fervour to champion public causes. I am confident they will echo the public’s concerns in Parliament, as much as I have,” Azad said.

Azad said the importance was to steer away from personal attacks and instead concentrate on agendas, visions and past accomplishments. Azad said he was challenging the other political factions, inviting them to partake in a constructive competition centred around developmental achievements.

“It’s time to transcend the hollow promises of self-rule and autonomy,” he said.

“While others have profited from exploiting these sentiments, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering genuine advancements for our constituents.”

Azad said his commitment was to bolstering tourism, fostering development, improving infrastructure such as roads and enhancing educational institutions, emphasising that these are his primary objectives.

“During my tenure as CM, insecurity was a thing of the past, and I vow to restore that peace and security once again.”

He said he extended an assurance to the people of Kashmir, promising to usher in an era where children could move freely without fear. Azad appealed the people, urging them not to be swayed by the hollow promises of other parties, particularly the NC and PDP, highlighting their history of alliances with the BJP.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ghulam Nabi Azad #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Srinagar